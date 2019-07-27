ANGOLA — Chuck Sheets’ grandfather was a founding member of Angola Rotary.
Sheets, a benefactor in Steuben County and beyond, is now one of the longest serving members of Angola Rotary.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to connect with the community and the world,” said Colleen Everage, who joined about a year ago.
Everage is among a few newer members who add character and depth to the long-standing charitable club. Bobbi Grill is president.
“There is a great camaraderie among Rotarians,” said Grill. “It’s fun to do it. You learn amazing things.”
On Aug. 1, Angola Rotary celebrates 100 years.
Cause
Members meet on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at noon at the Angola Elks Lodge.
“I like the personal connection,” said Everage. She also appreciates Rotary’s worldwide focus on curing childhood disease.
“They’ve done incredible work,” she said. “Above all else, they promote peace.”
Rotary’s stated causes are promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, protecting mothers and children, supporting education and growing local economies.
Rotary International was born more than 110 years ago; the first club was founded in February 1905 in Chicago. Rotary now has 1.2 million members and more than 35,000 clubs worldwide.
Members put in more than 16 million volunteer hours every year.
Notably, Rotary has fought to end polio, immunizing 2.5 billion children. In 2017, Microsoft founder and Rotarian Bill Gates announced his foundation would give up to $450 million to support the eradication of polio.
“When we give money to polio, he matches it,” said Grill.
“It’s a worldwide effort,” added Sheets.
Each year, Rotary selects up to 100 professionals from across the globe to receive fully funded academic fellowships at Rotary Peace Centers. In a decade, the Rotary Peace Centers have trained more than 1,200 fellows.
In the United States, fellows can earn a master’s degree in international development policy from Duke University or a master’s from various departments at the University of North Carolina. Many of the graduates now serve as leaders at international organizations or have started their own foundations. Others are government workers, teachers, police officers and journalists.
Roots
In 1913, Harvey Morley, publisher of The Angola Herald, led a formative Rotary meeting at the Hotel Hendry along with Melvin Kratz and Lawrence Klink. Fifty-seven men formed the first club, including Charles A. Sheets, representing oil and gasoline.
It was a social club that met on Fridays. Club members paid 10 cents per meeting.
The Angola Rotary Club was chartered on Aug. 1, 1919.
For years, Angola had the honor of being the smallest town in the world with a chartered Rotary Club, says the 75-year history written by former club historian, the late Jack Sprague. The story tells of the Angola “renegades” that started the club outside the Rotary rules and how it may have led to Rotary International’s population rules being changed. The story is published at kpcnews.com as an extra feature with this story.
The club met at the hotel because it had a dining room, said Sheets, and also in the cafeteria at Tri-State College. Sheets joined around 1956 when he partnered with his father in the petroleum industry.
It was an opportunity to meet new people and be a part of the community, said Sheets.
“People join Rotary for different reasons but one of the main reasons is service,” said Grill, “We’re always looking for projects.”
Local
Facebook users can keep up with Rotary activities at Rotary Club of Angola Indiana.
“There was a time that we probably had the premiere golf outing in Angola,” said Sheets. The Rotary golf outing was discontinued several years ago. Grill said the club is in the process of establishing a new fundraiser.
Club funds go toward annual scholarships distributed through the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Rotary currently has 17 members, a mix of men and women of various ages. Geared toward business and professional people, the club charges $200 per year dues.
Among the annual outreaches is a Christmas lunch for clients at RISE, which provides skills and employment training for disabled adults in northeastern Indiana.
“Some of the attendees have made every one of the dinners,” said Sheets. The event, complete with Santa Claus and carols, is held at the Elks Lodge and hosted by Rotary.
Within District No. 6540, Rotary has worked to provide suits for rape aggression defense training for women.
While some funds raised by Rotary are used for local causes, Rotary does not know boundaries.
Grill said she has gone to Rotary meetings in Australia and also in London.
“I was the only American there,” she said. “They toasted the queen and they toasted to George Bush (who was president at that time).”
Sheets said Angola Rotary has had international visitors from time to time.
Angola Rotary is one of two clubs in the district turning 100 this year. The members invite interested men and women to attend a meeting and learn more about Rotary’s service-oriented mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.