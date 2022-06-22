CROOKED LAKE — One man has been hospitalized in critical condition and another is facing felony charges after a stabbing incident occurred in a mobile home park just north of Crooked Lake's first basin.
Jose M. Tafolla, 19, Angola, has been jailed on one count of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, after he allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old man in the abdomen outside of a residence at the mobile home park at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, said a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
When the first deputies arrived on the scene, they located the victim and quickly located suspect Tafolla, who was taken into custody. The victim was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, for treatment. He was listed in critical condition early Wednesday. Sheriff R.J. Robinson said the victim's injury was not life threatening.
Upon further investigation, a sheriff's detective determined the incident started over an argument inside the residence that escalated and resulted in the alleged stabbing.
Alcohol also appeared to be a factor in the incident, police said.
Following the execution of a search warrant and an interview with detectives, Tafolla was booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Tafolla remains held without bond pending an initial court appearance.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
Formal charges have yet to be filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
Assisting at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Fremont Police, Angola Fire Department and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.