ANGOLA — Walmart is now inviting customers to Walmart Wellness Day where they can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health.
The event will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart stores with pharmacies, including Angola. The store is located at 2016 N. Wayne St.
In addition to heart health information, customers who attend the event can also expect:
• Free health screenings for total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body mass and vision;
• low-cost flu shots and immunizations;
• opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist; and,
• giveaways and wellness demonstrations.
Since its first Walmart Wellness event in 2014, Walmart has provided more than 4 million free screenings to people across the country. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage — and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives.
