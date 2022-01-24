Several people booked into Steuben jail over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Sam M. Anglin, 36, of the 400 block of North Oak Street, Kendallville, arrested on U.S. 20 at Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Gregory E. Barnes, 53, of the 2100 block of Skyhawk Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on North West Street at West Maumee Street, on charges of misdemeanor public intoxication and criminal mischief.
• Brandy N. Beebe, 42, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on S.R. 120 at S.R. 127, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Casey D. Craig, 30, of the 9800 block of South 520 Street, Wolcottville, arrested on S.R. 4 near C.R. 575W, Hudson, on charges of felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license.
• James R. Friend Jr., 25, of the 5100 block of West Bachelor Road, arrested on C.R. 300W at Orland Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ronnie Gipple, 54, of the 400 block of South Detroit Street, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• John M. Hamrick, 28, of the 10000 block of Monroeville Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 50W, Fremont, on charges of felony dealing marijuana or hashish and misdemeanor dealing marijuana or hashish and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Ethan A. Klanderud, 19, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested in Gnagy Park, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Andrew J. Krehl, 20, of the 500 block of C.R. 5, Corunna, arrested on C.R. 425W at U.S. 20, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew L. Lincoln, 38, of the 400 block of Grass Lake Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 827 at S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kevin J. Murden, 42, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on S.R. 120 at S.R. 127, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cody J. Ormsbee, 29, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of felony interfering with a public safety official using a vehicle and misdemeanor driving while suspended with prior within the last 10 years.
• Daman B. Resor, 28, 0f the 6300 block of C.R. 40, Butler, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Brittany J. Webster, 31, of Lane 350B, Big Otter Lake, Fremont, arrested on Williams Street at Mill Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Gavin Zorn, 20, of the 1300 block of New Philladelphia Road, Pottstown, Pennsylvania, arrested on Fox Lake Road at Butler Place, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of a false government document.
