ANGOLA — Masks have always been a staple of Halloween festivities but this year, face masks have been a staple of daily life.
Barbette Myers, a member of the Angola Regional Artists’ Guild, has created custom face masks that will be on display in the area.
Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Myers was making paper mache masks and giving them away to people. Now, as COVID-19 has become more serious, she said she realized that the masks had a use.
She began giving them to people that showed up at the Angola Regional Artists’ Guild meetings and delivering them to people who were not comfortable with leaving their homes.
“It’s been fun,” said Myers.
She plans a display at the Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., with a music-based theme. She said she hopes that seeing the masks will get the seniors interested in art, and when the masks are taken down there will be a space for people to put their own art on display.
In time for Halloween fun in Angola, a mask display went up this week at The Gallery, 900 N. Wayne St., Angola.
“It is lit up in the evenings,” said building owner Colleen Everage.
While the gallery is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mask display provides a window to local art people can look at from outside.
“Colleen was very gracious,” said Myers. “I had all these masks and didn’t know what to do with it.”
The lights will be on from 6-10 p.m. with the display expected to last a couple of months.
