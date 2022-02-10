ANGOLA — Home Sweet Home once again is hosting a winter clothing drive through the end of next week.
Home Sweet Home, 419 N. Wayne St., is a private senior care service. Its owner, registered nurse Jody Hill, said she wants to meet a need that she has witnessed in the community.
Winter wear drives for those who can’t afford hats, gloves, coats, boots and other cold-weather necessities tend to be held in the fall prior to the holidays. Hill said she’d seen recent social media posts for families in need of coats and wanted to provide a mid-winter charity outreach.
Already the clothing is starting to collect in Home Sweet Home’s office.
Hill invited people to drop off gently used winter wear of all sizes. Home Sweet Home is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For details, call 668-7669.
The items will be distributed during later this month.
“It’s all free,” said Hill, noting that it is a way to show love to the community around Valentine’s Day.
The drive will conclude on Friday, Feb. 18. It had originally been scheduled to end on Valentine’s Day, but last week’s snow cut into the time for collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.