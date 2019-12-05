Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Dawn L. Disbro, 36, of the 1000 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested on a civil warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Andrew O. Inman, 24, of the 100 block of Rustic Lane, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• April N. King, 28, of the 2000 block of Huntly Road, Niles, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Mandy J. Mahnesmith, 50, of the 2000 block of Buell Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
