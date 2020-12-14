INDIANAPOLIS — A task force charged with forming recommendations on ways to improve teacher pay across Indiana has completed its work, providing 37 possible changes for schools and state government to adopt.
How many of those recommendations are actually implemented in coming years, well, only time will tell.
In his 2019 State of the State address, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced creation of the commission to investigate the issue of teacher pay and for the committee to come up with ideas on how the state could address the issue.
Statewide educators have long complained about lagging public education funding in Indiana — especially after the state took years emphasizing charter and private school educations that have sapped money away from public districts — and slow-growing compensation combined with onerous requirements on teachers have started showing noticeable effects on the number of young Hoosiers entering and staying in the profession.
"Teacher compensation is critically important to the future success of the more than one million students enrolled in Indiana’s schools," the commission said in its introduction to the report released Monday. "The research is clear: better compensation results in better teachers who generate higher quality education, stronger student performance, and greater student outcomes beyond the classroom. There is a gap between competitive pay and Indiana’s current teacher salaries, and it has contributed to many challenges facing our education system today."
Indiana's average teacher salary of $51,119 lags behind many of the state's Midwestern neighbors and the state's average starting wage of approximately $36,500 trails the national average by more than $3,600.
College graduates finishing school with an education degree earn approximately 11% than the average wage of all other four-year degrees.
While teacher pay nationally has grown on pace with inflation, Indiana's wages have not, growing at a far slower rate, leaving Hoosier teachers falling behind.
The 13-member commission took a data-driven approach in analyzing the teacher pay problem and Indiana's recent school funding expenses, but the group explicitly omitted three matters in their considerations — the oft-maligned role of student testing and assessment in the funding formula, school choice and its impact on the funds available for public schools, and reserve spending as the state is looking for ideas to fund increases in a long-term, sustainable fashion.
The 37 recommendations from the commission include suggestions for both individual school districts and for state government as a two-pronged approach to addressing the problem at both local and state levels.
The 13 recommendations for school districts contain no significant new policies but suggest districts tap already-available options to boost their cash pool.
The commission recommends districts consider passing an operating referendum — asking voters to voluntarily raise their local tax rate to create a new inflow of revenue to the district. Many smaller school districts, however, had already had to resort to this in order to keep operating including Fremont, Hamilton, Prairie Heights and Smith-Green schools in recent years.
The commission suggests paring down staff either by attrition or to right-size to programs and utilizing those freed up salaries to fund raises for remaining staff members, while also recommending that more districts either pair up with or form their own education foundations as a way to inject some private funding in to assist on projects.
Districts should also be incentivized to offer higher starting salaries for hard-to-fill subjects as a way to attract those teachers to their district.
Many of the other recommendations for districts are medical related, with recommendations on how to reduce health care expenses and thereby create more savings for districts.
Recommendations for state government include some bigger possible changes that could drastically change the scope of public education.
First, the commission recommends the state remove barriers to make it easier for districts to consider or complete consolidations. Indiana could require school districts to explore consolidation upon retirement or resignation of a superintendent and offer other incentives to districts that choose to combine.
The move would much more likely impact small, rural districts that are already struggling to maintain staff and student populations.
The commission also recommends that state lawmakers invest more in public education to the tune of hundreds of millions in coming years to help Indiana catch up to other states and become one of the higher-paying states in the region.
Among the several policy changes, one of the biggest is a recommendation that districts establish minimum teacher pay at at least $40,000 per year by the 2022-23 school year. That would represent significant increase of 10% or more in some districts in northeast Indiana that have far lower starting floors for new staff.
In order to assist districts in reaching that new funding, the commission recommends requirements that districts not reduce teacher funding year to year (except in cases of declining enrollment) and therefore redistribute the pool of larger salaries from retiring or higher-paid teachers who leave back into other teachers instead of diverting those funds to other needs in the district.
Teacher salaries would have to account for at least 45% of a district's per-student tuition support or receive a waiver from the state and work with state officials to attempt to hit the benchmark.
The state would also need to make changes to its complex funding formula, which would also provide more funding to high-poverty schools where districts may struggle with budgets and struggle to attract and retain quality teachers.
"While Indiana has a significant gap to bridge before reaching competitive teacher pay, the state is well-positioned for the task. There are multiple paths to competitive compensation, and the 37 recommendations in this report provide a roadmap to school leaders and state lawmakers for achieving compensation levels and practices that will elevate the teaching profession, making Indiana’s teaching positions more attractive to the best educators and ensuring our students receive an education of the finest quality," the commission said in its conclusion.
The full report can be viewed online at in.gov/gov/files/Teacher-Pay-Report-FINAL.pdf.
