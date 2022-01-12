LAKE JAMES — Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering at one of Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources properties this year.
The DNR provides a variety of ways to make a difference in maintaining, improving, and restoring Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage. Several opportunities are available, including maintaining trails, helping in nature centers, and sharing photography or artwork. The DNR also welcomes those who can use their unique talents to create a unique volunteer opportunity.
“Volunteering gives you a great sense of accomplishment,” said Jody Heaston, volunteer coordinator for Indiana State Parks. “You know you are helping manage and conserve our natural and cultural resources for future generations to enjoy.”
Explore the DNR volunteer website for more information at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or email questions to DNRvolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.
On Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some properties will have self-directed service opportunities, such as picking up litter along trails. Check calendar.dnr.IN.gov for lists of Jan. 17 activities or other volunteer opportunities.
Contact your local DNR property to learn more about how to give back by volunteering in 2022.
