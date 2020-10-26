ANGOLA — A man indicted by a grand jury last week was arraigned Monday in Steuben Circuit Court on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Jack B. Harrell, 42, of rural Hudson, faces a Level 1 felony allegation, the most serious felony in Indiana, punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Following a two-day grand jury hearing in Steuben Circuit Court last week, Harrell is charged in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son, who drown in Lake Arrowhead June 3, 2019.
Monday in court, Harrell demanded a speedy trial. A jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 15-18 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Bail is set at $100,000 and a corporate surety is required for his release from jail.
Judge Allen Wheat appointed public defender Robert Hardy, who represents Harrell in other pending cases in the Steuben County courts. Among them is a multiple-count felony case stemming from an Aug. 24, 2019 beating that caused a man to be hospitalized.
Also indicted in the drowning death was the child’s mother, Rachel M. Richmond, 40. While Harrell testified during the grand jury hearing, Richmond did not. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
