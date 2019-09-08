FREMONT — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand fall that occurred Saturday at approximately 7:30 a.m. on a property in the 3300 block of East C.R. 40N, in Angola.
Todd Austin, 58, Fremont, was preparing tree stands for the upcoming deer season. He attempted to climb into a tree stand when a strap on the climbing sticks attached to the tree broke, causing him to fall approximately 20 feet to the ground.
A friend who was helping Austin called 911. Austin was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne via Steuben County Emergency Medical Service for treatment of his injuries.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County EMS, and the Angola Fire Department.
With Indiana’s deer season approaching, Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to always wear a full body safety harness and life line system to prevent falls anytime your feet are off the ground when hunting from an elevated stand and always check the condition of your equipment prior to use.
For more information on season dates and regulations, visit in.gov/dnr/fishwild/2344.htm
