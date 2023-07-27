LAKE JAMES — We’re going to need a bigger (wooden) boat.
The Lake James Antique Boat and Car show returns Saturday for its 13th year. Over 70 boats are expected to appear along the Lake James and Jimmerson Lake channel. The antique car show is also expecting at least 100 cars.
Ranging from antique to class and contemporary, the lineup brings a perfect mirroring of boating history to a county known for its 101 lakes. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can enjoy boats, cars, vintage campers, 23 vendors and live entertainment.
From juried artists of the Steuben Arts Scene to a beer tent and Island Vibe’s music, the one-day event will be filled with chances to have unique experiences and find one-of-a-kind pieces.
Antique boat enthusiasts and Lake James residents Mike and Nancy McBride began the show in 2010. After connecting with a local member of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, the couple decided to join ACBS.
Here was where they got the inspiration to bring the history of boating to Lake James. With their own wooden vessel, the inaugural event attracted around 10 to 15 boats. Thirteen years later and the McBrides are thrilled at the growth and community reach that has developed.
“(It’s) exciting … to provide this for the community, and everybody that we talked to always says they love the boat show,” said Mike. “It’s for us, but it’s also for the public to come and be excited about what we’re excited about.”
For the McBrides, the show is more than just reliving monumental moments from boating history, it’s about providing an opportunity for all county residents to be a laker for the day.
“We can see the wood boats that are on the lake, you know, we see them as they drive by. People in town don’t see those,” said Nancy. “So that’s kind of nice for them to see, ‘oh, and there’s all different kinds of boats,’ too.”
Five categories help to distinguish between what boats are eligible to participate: historic which is up to 1918, boats built between 1919-42 are considered antique, classics are 1943-75, late classics include 1976-98 and contemporary are wooden boats built within the last 25 years.
Historic is the only section where a boat isn’t registered for the show. With that variety, there’s something for everyone.
The free event also encourages families to bring their children. Mike will continue his tradition of making small wooden boats. The miniature boats will then be handed out to kids to paint and take home with them.
“That’s really taken off, now there’s a lot of kids at the show that probably wouldn’t have been there because what young kid wants to see an old wood boat,” Mike said. “They get a little souvenir from the boat show (this way).”
Captains come from as locally as Lake James, Jimmerson Lake, Snow Lake and even Hamilton Lake. Word about the event has spread to Alabama, Illinois, Michigan and Nebraska as owners will bring their antique boats for the upcoming show.
Those in Steuben and its southwestern neighbors will get a glimpse of these water landmarks in action today and Friday. A group of vintage and classic boats will cruise the waves of Lake Wawasee today around 9:30 a.m. Returning north on Friday, the group will travel along Lake James, Jimmerson Lake, Big Otter Lake and Little Otter Lake.
Sponsors for the event include Jeff Bell Photography, Dry Dock Marine, Four Seasons Design, JICI Construction, Lake James Association, Mahogany Outfitters, Steuben County Tourism Bureau, TLA Signs and the Committee to Elect Denny Zent.
