ANGOLA — There’s an app for that.
Literally, the Steuben County Treasurer’s Office has added yet another way to pay for one’s taxes, through an app on your smart phone.
The office now accepts credit and debit cards payments via a mobile app.
Users have to download the app PayGOV.US to their phones. The pay location for Steuben County is 2856. The app walks users through the process of making payments.
“Customers have been able to pay online, at their offices and by phone for several years. But the expansion of the service allows for greater convenience and simplicity. Payers can make a one-time payment or register their pay location to store their information for future payments. The app can be programmed to send monthly reminders for those paying on a schedule,” said Missy Bixler.
There is a convenience fee of 2.5% for credit or debit card and $1 if using an e-check.
PayGOV.US, an Indiana company, does not charge the county for the service.
“With PayGOV the county is able to provide residents with cutting-edge payment technology without bearing the cost,” Bixler said.
This service offers taxpayers yet another means of paying without having to visit the treasurer’s office, which is closed to public traffic due to COVID-19.
People may also pay using the drop box at the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., by mail, through local banks, by phone and online through the county’s website, co.steuben.in.us.
Spring property taxes were supposed to be due May 11 but the deadline has been extended to June 10 by Gov. Eric Holcomb because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
