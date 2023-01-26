ANGOLA — Angola Street Department officials said by Thursday afternoon the road conditions in the city improved after Wednesday’s snowfall, and all roads were treated and plowed.
“We would just like everybody to drive safely and take time, but the road conditions are a lot better than yesterday,” said a statement from the Angola Street Department.
Eight large trucks and some small trucks were used to clear the streets following Wednesday’ snowfall. The Street Department mentioned that the road condition in Angola on Thursday differed from that on Wednesday.
On Wednesday it was snowing about 1 inch an hour, while on Thursday it was “just a little slippery” in the morning due to a small amount of snow that fell overnight, and the department was cleaning up where people had moved their cars.
The Angola Police Department in turn issued a Snow Removal Ordinance to facilitate street maintenance due to the amount of snowfall in the last 24 hours preceding the ordinance, said Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire in his Public Service Announcement to the local news media.
“The criteria for the issuance are based on a snowfall of more than four inches,” said Whitmire.
The ordinance requires all vehicles parked on any street, alley, public square, or designated parking lot moved every 24 hours to allow for snow removal. First violation of the 24-hour period will cause a red flag to be issued, while the violation of 24-hour red tag will result in removal and towing at the owner’s expense.
The ordinance was put in effect at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, and it will remain in effect for the next couple of days for the Street Department to get a chance to get on the road and remove snow off the road, said Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor.
He added that when the Snow Removal Ordinance is over by the City Ordinance the residents will still have to move their vehicles every 24-hours “regardless of snow or no snow,” if they are parked at city-owned roads or parking lots.
“Even without a snowstorm, they should be out moving their vehicles minimum once every 24 hours, and if not then they can be issued a parking citation at that point anyways,” said Taylor.
The Street Department on Thursday afternoon said that most of the roads had been treated and were “in pretty good shape,” and it was not as slippery anymore outside.
Police also reminded that there is also an ordinance for snow removal from sidewalks 12 hours after the event is over, and urged property owners to remove snow from sidewalks in front of their residences or businesses.
Taylor said that the residents were obligated to remove snow from sidewalks in front of their residences and businesses for school kids and other residents to be able to use them safely when there was more than four inches of snow on the ground.
“The City encourages public cooperation so that safe and clear routes can be maintained during the winter season,” said Whitmire.
