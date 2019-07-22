ANGOLA — Two females were injured in a fire that broke out in a residence in the 2200 block of North Wayne Street early Monday, said a news release from the Angola Fire Department.
The extent of the injuries to the females was reported by Angola Fire spokesman T.R. Hagerty as minor. The females were transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for treatment from their injuries in the fire that was reported at 6:25 a.m. The names of the victims were not released.
Police had to block off North Wayne Street during the morning commute so firefighters from four departments could do their work. Firefighters were on the scene at 6:30 a.m. and the blaze was declared under control by 6:58 a.m. Firefighters returned to their stations by 9:23 a.m.
The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by electricity. The damage loss reported by Hagerty was $200,000. The house is owned by Barbara A. Hocker and was occupied by Rodell and Richard Rickerd.
When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a one-story ranch with heavy fire and smoke coming from its North Wayne side.
The first units took a defensive attack to knock down the main body of the fire. Second crews attacked from the interior
Notes: Angola Fire Dept. was dispatched to the above address reference to a report of a residence fire. First units on the scene found a one-story ranch style home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the North Wayne side of the residence. Due to the heavy amount of fire first units conducted and defensive attack to knock down the main body of fire. Second crews mounted their attack from the interior.
There several family pets in the home. Their fate is unknown.
Assisting at the scene were Fremont, Ashley-Hudson and Steuben Township fire departments, along with Angola Police Department, Steuben County Sheriffs Office, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Angola Water Department and NIPSCO.
