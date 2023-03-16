FREMONT — Part of S.R. 827 leading from S.R. 120 south to the Fremont Cemetery will be closed due to construction starting next week.
It's all part of a project that started last year and didn't get completed on the portion in town.
The residents will be able to access the south side of the S.R. 827 by traveling on Broad Street. This is not the official detour.
Indiana Department of Transportation will start construction on S.R. 827 from S.R. 120 to the Fremont Cemetery, said the town of Fremont in a press release. The closure will start Monday.
“We will keep you updated as construction processes,” the town's notice said, adding that the project will take approximately 110 days.
Construction is expected to be complete by early July, said INDOT Northeast District in their official press release, noting that all work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
During construction, INDOT noted, drivers should use the posted detour of S.R. 120 and S.R. 127 or seek an alternate route. INDOT also encouraged drivers to consider construction crews safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.
Public Relations Director of INDOT Northeast District Hunter Petroviak said that the construction is a planned project and is a part of a construction contract that started last year but wasn’t able to be completed until this year due to scheduling conflicts.
“Every road has a lifespan so it’s a routine project to update Indiana’s infrastructure,” said Petroviak.
The cost associated with this project is approximately $6.2 million, reads project legal notice on INDOT's website, which includes preliminary engineering, right-of-way and construction with both federal and state funds anticipated to be used.
Petroviak said the project is funded through money the state receives from the Toll Lease Amendment Proceeds.
“INDOT uses money from the TLAP on projects in counties that the Toll Road runs through,” he said.
Legal notice of planned improvement on INDOT official website reads that the agency planned a roadway improvement project on S.R. 827 from 1.06 miles south of S.R. 120 to S.R. 120 within Fremont.
“The purpose of this project is to improve the roadway along the S.R. 827 project corridor and provide a smooth riding surface by addressing the deterioration of the existing pavement, curbs and sidewalks and inadequate roadway drainage,” reads the notice.
In addition, said the document, the substandard roadway curvature and existing safety concerns at the Indiana Northeastern Railroad crossing at the S.R. 827 and Swager Drive intersection will be addressed.
INDOT explained the need for the project by the age-related deterioration of the existing pavement which includes moderate cracking and deteriorated curbs and sidewalks. Some of the curb ramps within the planned project also do not appear to meet current Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards.
Some other concerns that INDOT expressed in their legal notice are related to the curves located north and south of the S.R. 827 and Swager Drive intersection that are tighter than current design standards allow. The town of Fremont is also experiencing drainage issues along the project corridor.
The project will resurface the top four inches of pavement and include minor structural pavement rehabilitation and sections of full pavement replacement. The section of S.R. 827 located south of Swager Drive to north of Broad Street will be realigned, shifting the intersection of Swager Drive and S.R. 827 east.
Signals with gate arms will also be added at the S.R. 827 approaches requiring the vehicle to stop when a train is present and not allowed to proceed until the train clears the intersection.
The maintenance of traffic INDOT plan proposes the use of an official detour via S.R. 127 and S.R. 120 during construction to minimize disruption of traffic. Local roads may be used by local traffic. Pedestrian detour routes will be provided during construction to maintain pedestrian connectivity within Fremont.
