ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved measures aimed at improving water quality at Crooked Lake’s Parkside addition in a special session on Tuesday.
Commissioners approved spending $16,800 to redredge a portion of the north channel off of C.R. 200W and will also relocate aggregate piles in hopes of eliminating runoff.
“I don’t think we have an option at this point,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
Even with added measures to prevent erosion, about a foot of sediment had built up in the north channel to the lake after it had just recently been dredged in the last 3-4 weeks.
With equipment still in the lake and the permit to perform the work still active, commissioners decided to contract to clean up the channel.
Commissioners also agreed to move aggregate piles from their current location on the north end of the Steuben County Highway Department property south to the site of the former Steuben County Rest Home.
In addition, County Surveyor Mike Ruff has been working on the design of a sediment retention structure to be placed at the property, which drains to the lake.
“We have to take care of this or we’ll just be chasing ourselves,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
That project won’t be done for some time, but moving the aggregate should help alleviate some issues.
Ruff estimates the structure will eliminate about 90% of the runoff to the lake.
Since the issue came to light, much has been done to try to reduce the runoff situation.
“We have proactively been doing everything been asked of us. Is there still going to be runoff? Yes,” said Chip Porter, highway engineer.
“It’s pretty evident what’s going on out there,” Ruff said.
In addition to permanent measures, silt fencing and silt logs will be installed in hopes of slowing the water. After the materials are moved, a silt mat will be placed on the bare ground and it will be seeded.
“There’s always going to be the chance that you’re going to get some runoff at some point,” Liechty said.
Recent heavy rains have compounded the problem.
There’s also the possibility that runoff will occur once the aggregates are moved, but that will be monitored. The site where the materials are moving is much farther away from the lake on the county’s 27-acre property along C.R. 200W.
“The goal is to reduce the amount of sediment going to Crooked Lake. You’re never going to eliminate it,” said Wil Howard, president of the commissioners.
Over the years, the piles of aggregate have been an eyesore at one of the busiest tourist corridors in Steuben County. Many visitors and lake residents use C.R. 200W to access Crooked Lake, parts of the Lake James chain of lakes and Lake Gage, among others.
Shelton said Porter is working on a plan that he said would be a plus for the area, but he did not elaborate during the special session.
“Chip has shared some plans that will have a tremendous positive impact,” Shelton said.
