ANGOLA — Giving back to the community is nothing new for the Archbold family and Dry Dock Marine Center.
This year, they have spread Christmas cheer to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County in an especially meaningful way.
Bill and Kristin Fenech recently sold their company, Barletta Boats in Bristol, to Winnebago Industries. They approached their Barletta dealers with an opportunity to donate to their favorite nonprofits, provided the Archbold family made a matching donation.
Brothers Chris and Cory Archbold and their father Terry Archbold visited the shelter on Tuesday and presented the staff, board members and an assortment of furry friends with a check for $10,000.
“We are so fortunate to have great partners in the marine business. Being able to help the Community Humane Shelter and other non-profits this year means so much to our family,” said the Archbolds.
Chris Archbold is especially fond of the shelter. He has adopted three dogs from the shelter’s canine collection, providing them with their forever home.
Torey Fogel, one of the shelter managers, said, “All the homeless animals in Steuben County are going to continue to get the very best care and medicine as we help find their forever homes.”
Following the presentation of the gift, Shelter Board President Tracey Floto gave the three Archbolds a tour of the facility, explaining both shelter successes and challenges, and how the Dry Dock Marine Center gift could be used.
“We are blessed and so fortunate to have such great community support, year-round, from the local communities, we serve,” Floto said. “This has been a difficult year for business and non-profits alike; for people to step up, especially during the busy holidays, has been heartwarming and a remarkable boost for the shelter.”
Floto also reported that other long-time supporters of the shelter have offered to pay for pet adoptions for the remainder of the year.
“This couple has done this for several years now and shows both a great love of the animals and their desire for them to find good homes,” said Floto.
Those wanting to adopt can visit the shelter website at chssteubencounty.org to complete an adoption application. Once approved, adopters can visit the shelter where staff will help make matches that fit the make-up and lifestyle of families.
The shelter is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but will hold normal business hours the rest of the holiday.
