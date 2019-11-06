ANGOLA — Trine University’s Class of 2019 has continued the university’s ongoing trend of near-perfect employment, with 99.4% of its members employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation.
An increasing number of Trine graduates are also choosing to work in Indiana.
In addition, Trine’s Class of 2019 saw 97% of its members employed or attending graduate school in a major-related field.
“I am especially proud that we are not only continuing to see nearly all of our graduates employed or in graduate school, but that an overwhelming majority are finding career paths within their field of study,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. “This provides further evidence that the investment students and families make in a Trine education pays off by allowing them to achieve their goals and dreams.”
Trine has now averaged more than 99% employment over the past seven years. This includes seven straight years of 100% employment for graduates from the university’s Franks School of Education, which was announced last month.
The state of Indiana continues to attract an increasing number of Trine graduates, with 66% working or attending graduate school in the Hoosier state, compared to 59.4% last year. Nearly 42% of students from the Class of 2019 who came to Trine from other states or countries stayed in Indiana after graduating.
“The positive relationship Trine University enjoys with Indiana’s businesses, nonprofits and economic development organizations makes it easier for our graduates to find employment in the region and state,” said Brooks. “In turn, these graduates contribute to the economy, quality of place and quality of life. We all benefit and continue to work together for the good of Indiana and its residents.”
The university also has continued to increase its knowledge rate for its employment statistics, boasting a knowledge rate of 90% for the Class of 2019.
“Thanks to the outstanding work of our career services staff, Trine University is not only maintaining an unparalleled employment rate as a university, we are getting an increasingly more accurate picture of what our graduates are doing,” said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1, which compiles career outcomes data. “This helps us better refine our services and provides more potential connections for our current students as they look toward internships, co-ops and, eventually, careers.”
Trine’s employment rate continues to far exceed national averages released by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). The organization recently reported that 79.7 percent of graduates nationwide from the Class of 2018 were employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation.
By the Numbers
Trine University Class of 2019
• Employed or in graduate school 99.4%
• Employed in major field 97.1%
• Knowledge rate 90% (343 of 381 responding)
• Trine University Classes of 2013-2019
• Employed or in graduate school 99%
• Employed in major field 96%
• Knowledge rate 87.9%
National Class of 2018
• Employed or in graduate school 85.7%*
• Public 81.5%*
• Private 91.9%*
• Knowledge rate 64.8%
*Includes part-time employment, which is not included in the Trine University figures. National Class of 2018 figures from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
