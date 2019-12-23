ANGOLA — With forecasts saying Christmas Day is going to be in the low- to mid-50s, some people in northeast Indiana are wondering if it will be a record high for the holiday.
A quick check of the record books compiled by National Weather Service weather observers dating to 1898 show the highest temperature ever recorded on Christmas Day in Angola was 65 degrees.
And it wasn’t that long ago. The record high for Christmas Day was set in 2015.
This year the National Weather Service is calling for a high of 53 on Christmas Day and a low of 41 on Christmas night.
The normal high for Christmas Day is 32 degrees with a low of 18.
Needless to say, there won't be a White Christmas in northeast Indiana this year.
