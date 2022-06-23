ANGOLA — Prairie Heights High School has been approved by the Indiana Department of Education to offer a Civic Arts Graduation Pathway.
Cynthia Jones, English teacher and media specialist at Prairie Heights, was asked by theater Corrine Reed about how to get an arts path at Prairie Heights.
“Corrine Reed approached me with the idea of investigating a theater pathway. She had communicated with another school which had been approved and she gathered the initial information. It seemed like something that would offer additional opportunities to our students,” said Jones.
Beginning with the class of 2023, the state is requiring all students to complete a graduation pathway including college and career readiness.
Students who choose the Civic Arts pathway will have the opportunity to use their fine arts, theater or music coursework and involvement to meet the requirements set by the state. Students will create portfolios showcasing their work in the arts and their collaborations with community partners.
Principal Jeremy Swander said he is very proud of the arts program at Prairie Heights and is in support of the upcoming additions.
“Prairie Heights is very fortunate to be able to offer a wide range of electives which allow our students to pursue the Civic Arts Pathway,” Swander said.
Courses that are offered at Prairie Heights and are a part of the Civic Arts pathways are theater production, technical theater, ceramics, photography, advanced concert band, advanced chorus and creative writing. In addition to the courses, the school will be partnering with other civic arts institutions in the area to provide opportunities for students to demonstrate their skills.
“At our initial meeting, many students expressed interest in pursuing the Civic Arts Pathway,” said Jones. “Students will work with their guidance counselors to select the best option for their situation.”
The civic arts pathway has only been approved for a few schools in Indiana, including the Kokomo school district, and Prairie Heights has now added this accomplishment to its curriculum options.
“Cynthia Jones is responsible for this great program. She is a phenomenal teacher and helped create the program. She just does so much behind the scenes work at Prairie Heights,” Swander said.
For more information visit in.gov/doe/students/graduation-pathways/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.