ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Tuesday approved the seeking of a grant to help pay for a generator to power the Steuben County Event Center when it becomes used as an American Red Cross emergency shelter.

Steuben County’s Parks Department and Emergency Management Agency are working to pursue a grant that would provide a generator to power the building during power outages.

