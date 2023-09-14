ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Tuesday approved the seeking of a grant to help pay for a generator to power the Steuben County Event Center when it becomes used as an American Red Cross emergency shelter.
Steuben County’s Parks Department and Emergency Management Agency are working to pursue a grant that would provide a generator to power the building during power outages.
SCEMA Director Lee Greenamyer is working on landing a federal Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant trough the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved seeking the grant during their meeting on Sept. 5.
25% local match
The grant would cover 75% of the cost of a generator project that has an estimated price tag of $161,137, with the county picking up $40,500.
Without a generator, Greenamyer said, the Event Center is not a very effective shelter.
The Council approved seeking the grant on a 5-2 vote, with Council members Christina Cress and Dan Caruso voting no.
Similar to when Commissioners took the matter up, there were questions about why a diesel-powered generator was being pursued instead of natural gas or propane-powered options.
“I’d really like to see that bid as a propane generator,” Council President Rick Shipe said.
Greenamyer has said he could envision shelters not using natural gas in the event lines became broken in earthquakes, but this area is not so prone to those, so he didn’t see why a unit powered by natural gas would not be an option.
It came down to economics.
Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners, said the diesel generator was the least expensive option.
That seemed to be a driving factor with Cress’ line of questioning as the Council just finished writing the 2024 budget last week.
“The budget for next year is already hard to swallow,” Cress said.
2024 budget
The Council managed to create a robust spending plan while keeping costs at bay as much as possible. However, to make the Council had to dip into cash reserves.
Howard said he was hoping to cover the local match with available funds left in the 2023 budget.
With a generator, the building could also double as a backup Emergency Operations Center in the event of disaster, Greenamyer has said.
And the proposal aligns with the county’s hazard mitigation plan, he added.
“I believe this is something we can do to help benefit the citizens of Steuben County,” Greenamyer said on Sept. 5.
Much potential
Officials have pointed to its potential use, for example, last winter when an ice storm knocked out power to many people, particularly residents of nearby Crooked Lake where much of the south side of the lake was not accessible due to numerous downed trees and power lines.
During that storm some of the residents at Crooked Lake and on nearby C.R. 290W, which heads to the lake, parked their vehicles at the Event Center and walked across a field to their homes.
When the county originally planned the Event Center, it was supposed to have a basement so it could be better utilized as an emergency shelter. However, a grant that was supposed to help pay for the basement of the facility was ended due to abuse of the program by other communities.
Putting in a basement would have driven up the cost, so when the county went and built the structure on its own, using Major Moves money, the basement was eliminated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.