ANGOLA — More Angola High School students are in quarantine.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Brent Wilson notified Metropolitan School District of Steuben County families and staff about the newest exposures to COVID-19.
“It doesn’t look like COVID-19 is going to give us a break,” Wilson said in an email to The Herald Republican.
Three high school students received notification of positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday.
“The high school administration quickly implemented our contact tracing procedures and identified 43 students who were in direct contact with the affected students. All of these students will be under quarantine at home for 14 days,” Wilson said.
Last week, 36 high school students were sent home due to exposure to a COVID-19 positive person. Direct contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person with a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes. Students in quarantine can continue their lessons through virtual learning.
COVID-19 positives have been reported at all area schools since the school year started. On Tuesday, Prairie Heights High School was notified that two students tested positive. Contact tracing protocols identified 28 students in total for quarantine.
In late September, the Indiana State Department of Health reported that nearly 2,000 students and school employees had tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year began. Cases in Indiana spiked during the month of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.