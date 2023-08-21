Unemployment ticked upward once again in the northeast Indiana region served by KPC Media newspapers.
While the rates went up, the gains were slight and most regional counties remain well below the full-employment range of 4% unemployment.
“While increases in unemployment — rates or numbers — always look unsettling, the lack of unemployment insurance claims in July to back up the increases tells me that it’s likely people are re-entering the job market, rather than getting laid off,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “Furthermore, with the persistent narrative of the strong labor market, jobseekers may be willing to wait longer to find the right job rather than taking their first offer. I’ve also seen these up-down cycles before in the local job market over the years, so I’m not prepared to see this as anything ominous or foreboding. One month does not make a trend.”
Whitley County (3.2%) and Steuben County (3.3%) had some of the lower unemployment rates in the state. Whitley was tied for fourth lowest in the state and Steuben was tied for fifth lowest. DeKalb County was tied for sixth lowest in the state at 3.4%.
For the first time in memory, LaGrange County’s unemployment rate came in at 3.9%, which was in the bottom half of the state, ranking wise.
Regionally in northeast Indiana for Economic Growth Region 3 — consisting of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties — only Noble and Grant were above the state average at 4.8% and 4.4% respectively. Wells County had the lowest unemployment rate regionally at 3%, which was the second lowest in the state, tied with Dubois County.
July had almost 1,300 more unemployed workers in the Fort Wayne metro, consisting of Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, compared to a year earlier, according to data released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development today. The metro unemployment rate went up to 3.7% compared to 3.1% for July 2022, but remained below the state’s 4% not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for July. In terms of employed workers year over year, that remained essentially flat 218,330 for July 2022 compared to 218,797 for last month.
Four Hoosier counties were above 5% unemployment last month: Lake at 5.8%, Fayette at 5.6%, Howard at 5.3%, and Elkhart at 5.2%. Daviess and Gibson counties tied for the lowest unemployment rate statewide at 2.9%.
While an increase in unemployed workers and unemployment rates can look concerning on the surface, the bumps aren’t supported by first-time unemployment insurance claims last month, according to published information from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, although the number of continued unemployment claims was up in northeast Indiana for all but one week last month.
The week ending July 29 had 1,287 people receiving continued claims in EGR 3, which was an increase of 30.4% to the same week the year before. Initial claims that same week were 226, which represents a 40.4% decrease from 2022.
“While the unemployment rates have been inching up, it is difficult to attach that to any significant concern,” said Rick Farrant, communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “Employers are still eagerly hiring, job fairs are attracting more job seekers in some cases, at some WorkOne Northeast career centers more people are seeking job search assistance, and even if a candidate is short on preferred skills, many employers are willing to train on the job. It is a great time to either return to the workforce or consider taking a step up in your career.”
