ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County announced overall corporation and preschool improvement plans for each of the schools during its Board of School Trustees Meeting Tuesday.
“I wanted to take a minute and just review a few of these plans that each building has,” said Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer.
The Learning Prioritization Plan provided at the meeting reads that MSD partnered with Equitable Education Solutions to identify the district priorities to create a district-wide, systemic approach for student learning for the next three years.
“This process prioritizes needs, allowing clear focus on the area that will have the greatest positive impact on student achievement,” reads the plan.
The plan concerns all the schools of the district and the following courses — ELA, math, social studies, science and electives. It includes such techniques as establishing clear and high expectations for the students through ensuring teacher clarity, classroom routines observance, instructional relevance and academic rigor.
Each of the district schools was examined and assessed how it performs on teacher clarity, and most of the MSD schools scored as developing, meaning that the foundation for the new strategy has been established and it is becoming more embedded in instruction.
The schools were also examined on their collaborative inquiry performance, which measures quality of questioning for the discussions that could facilitate purposeful thinking and collaboration to engage the students in “authentic academic discourse.”
Many of the MSD of Steuben County schools, except Angola Middle School and Hendry Park Elementary that scored developing, were assessed as initiating in terms of their collaborative inquiry quality, and that means that the strategy is beginning to emerge in the classrooms.
The next area of MSD school performance examined was the ability of teachers to create classroom culture that embraces opportunities to receive, respond and provide feedback.
All MSD schools, except Angola High School and Ryan Park Elementary that came out as initiating, scored as developing in terms of their feedback culture.
Overall audit results in instructional priority for the MSD schools showed that three of its schools — Angola High School, Carlin Park Elementary and Ryan Park Elementary — scored initiating in their performance, and the rest of the schools scored as developing.
MSD of Steuben County as a whole performance scored initiating in collaborative inquiry and developing in two other aspects, and it also scored developing overall in all three of the accessed aspects.
Equitable Education Solutions also conducted a study of the stakeholders’ interests among students, teachers, support personnel, school administration, parents, community and the school board.
Almost all interest groups identified the school community environment as positive, whereas the areas that needed improvement according to the interest groups survey included addressing teacher retention due to pay, initiative fatigue and voice in decision-making, increased pay and increased communication across the district.
The report also provided student learning comparative data on 2022 students results, which showed that about 40% of MSD students are at or above proficiency in English and more than 40% of them are at or above proficiency in math, which are average results among the neighboring school corporations.
