Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Madonna J. Ali, 49, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested in the 3000 block of South C.R. 800E on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Aung Aung, 34, no address given, arrested on Interstate 69 on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Rubelsy A. Campos Mendez, 31, of the 900 block of Village Green Drive, arrested in the 900 block of Village Green Drive on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Corey J. Carpenter, 51, of the 200 block of Lane 425 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at North Bay View Road and C.R. 225W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Randi A. Hoffman, 39, of the 200 block of Bayberry Road, arrested in the 6000 block of West C.R. 490N on a felony charge of domestic battery of a child 14 years old or younger.
• Devonte D. Jones, 21, of the 1000 block of Stevenson Street, Gary, arrested in the county on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Frank Kuter, 38, of the 1000 block of Medina Cove, Fort Wayne, arrested on Bay View Road at Lane 310 Lake James on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Chandler M. Langston, 26, of the 400 block of Elnora Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Alyssa K. Lynn Mansfield, 30, of the 400 block of North Martha Street, arrested in the 1000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated and felony neglect of a dependent.
• Juan Mendoza, 21, of the 3000 block of State Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 200N at Woodhull Drive on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mason T. Moss, 20, of the 2000 block of Pine Bluffs Court, Highland, Michigan, arrested in the 400 block of West Gale Street on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Dale S. Noss, 48, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested in the 3000 block of South C.R. 800E on a felony charge of domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions.
• Lynette I. Pearson, 43, of the 3000 block of West Shady Side Drive, arrested in the county on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Marion M. Pocock, 53, of Stroh, arrested on S.R. 120 at S.R. 127 on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Timothy S. Robeck, 34, of the 200 block of Regency Court, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating without a license.
• Christopher J. Route, 24, no address given, arrested in the 6000 block of West Orland Road on a fugitive warrant.
• Holly M. Salinas, 36, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 150S, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on felony charges of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Debra L. Salway, 60, of the 3000 block of Chestnut Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Jarod W. Shirk, 21, of the 900 block of Bear Pass, Garrett, arrested on State Street at Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Tate A. Stiner, 23, of the 11000 block of Trails North Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on North Wayne Street at Weatherhead Street on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Marcus L. Vaughn, 44, of the 4000 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on S.R. 120, east of Reed Road, on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Kelsie Wable, 23, of the 3000 block of North Linda Lane, Muncie, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Joseph D. Wilcox, 26, of the 2000 block of Walden Drive, Auburn, arrested on a felony warrant alleging failure to appear.
