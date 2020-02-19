CROOKED LAKE — Steuben County Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey is starting to scope out options for the highway department’s future.
But neither she nor the Steuben County Board of Commissioners have put out the “for sale” sign or have they started looking a blueprints for enlarging the department’s footprint in the 1900 block of North C.R. 200W near Crooked Lake.
The highway department is running out of space at its current home in the heart of the lakes region for both equipment and storage of materials, like salt and sand. Consequently, Sharkey is looking into options for the facility.
“We’re just trying to get that together for our campus, to get the best option, whether that’s an expansion or a new campus,” she said on Tuesday.
With the C.R. 200W corridor growing with businesses that cater to the lake crowd and efforts underway to beautify the entrance to the lake community, there’s a possibility that the highway department’s land could bring in a pretty penny.
“There’d be opportunities available,” Sharkey acknowledged.
The county owns 26.77 acres of land along C.R. 200W. That includes the highway campus, the former animal shelter and the former county rest home. Across the highway, one 6-acre property is valued at $567,200 and an adjacent 3-acre property is $283,200.
“It’s just very preliminary, trying to get a plan together for when we do move forward,” Sharkey said.
The highway department isn’t any different that other parts of government that outgrow their facilities or they become antiquated or are lacking in meeting Americans With Disabilities Act standards.
Looking around northeast Indiana, Sharkey pointed out that some counties are lacking jail space while others have possibly overbuilt and need to come up with plans for that unused space. Yet other counties, like right here at home, are lacking in courthouse space. Commissioners and its Courthouse Committee will be meeting today at 8 a.m. to get what might be its first look at a plan for an addition to the historic Steuben County Courthouse.
Other counties are or have gone through similar examinations.
DeKalb County might be relocating its highway barn, Sharkey said, and Harrison County has an all new campus. White County has new buildings and Kosciusko County just went through an addition and remodel of its facilities.
