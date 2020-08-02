Grant will help pay for covered bridge repairs
AUBURN — DeKalb County will receive a $50,000 grant to help with repairs to the Spencerville Covered Bridge, County Commissioner Don Grogg announced Monday.
DeKalb County historian John Bry applied for the grant last year to help the commissioners, who were looking for money to fix the wooden bridge. It has been closed since October 2018, when an inspection discovered rotting timbers on one end.
The grant will be matched by local funds. Replacing the rotting support timbers and the wooden floor is estimated to cost $220,000. The bridge, which was built in 1873 over the St. Joseph River, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The $50,000 historic preservation grant comes from federal funds that are awarded through the state, Grogg said.
Fire chief honored for 50-year career
ORLAND — Orland Fire Chief Kim Norton was recently recognized for his first 50 years of service as an active Orland volunteer firefighter.
Orland firefighters usually receive awards or recognition at the annual firefighters dinner in March, however due to COVID-19 concerns, the dinner was cancelled.
“It was difficult to not give recognition for reaching a goal of 50 years active,” said a news release from Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department. “The department surprised Norton with the award at an EMS training session with board members and family members also attending.”
Norton has responded to approximately 9,000 calls to service as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician with the department. He was instrumental in making the Orland department one of the first Advanced Life Support fire rescue units in northeastern Indiana and also starting and leading the Steuben County EMS Reserve.
Recreational vehicle plant expanding
BUTLER — A Butler recreational vehicle manufacturer received approval to expand its operations Monday.
Forest River Manufacturing, 685 E. Main St., will build a new, 63,000-square-foot building and expand another building by 12,000 square feet, company representatives told the Butler Plan Commission.
The Elkhart-based company manufactures recreational XLR toy haulers at its Butler facility, established in 2017, using existing buildings on the former Evans Equipment truck terminal property.
Forest River shipped its first recreational vehicle made at the Butler facility in December 2017. The property covers about 20 acres at the east edge of the city.
Ashley plant seeks plastics to recycle
ASHLEY — Brightmark, the waste-plastic-to-fuel conversion company, has put out a call for literally mountains of waste plastic to fuel its operation in Ashley and new plants it plans to bring online in the coming years.
The company said Thursday it is launching the largest-ever solicitation for plastic waste and will deploy its proven, breakthrough circular solution for converting all types of plastic waste into sustainable fuels and other high-value products, a news release said.
The company currently is sourcing its waste plastic through local providers, such as the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, local marinas and RecycleForce of Indianapolis.
Now, the company is working to procure more than 1.2 million tons per year of post-use plastic types 1 through 7 from the eastern half of the United States for recycling at its existing and soon-to-be-built plastics renewal plants nationwide.
Chain O’ Lakes State Park volunteer honored
ANGOLA — Tony Fleming of Albion was honored as an Outstanding Volunteer for 2020 by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for his work as a volunteer at Chain O’Lakes State Park, Albion.
The DNR’s Division of State Parks honored volunteers, partners and employees for their commitment to conserve, manage and interpret resources while creating memorable experiences for everyone. Awards were announced at the division’s annual leadership conference, held at Pokagon State Park this year.
Fleming was recognized for his natural resources conservation efforts at Chain O’Lakes State Park, including completion of an inventory of resources and development for the park’s comprehensive natural resource plan and for natural resource training for other volunteers. Fleming was instrumental in helping to develop the Glacial Esker Nature Preserve within the state park, a unique feature found only at Chain O’Lakes.
Student wins entrepreneurship contest
LAGRANGE — For Prairie Heights High School senior Amelia Johnston, Wednesday’s fourth annual Launch LaGrange competition was worth the wait.
Launch LaGrange is a program created and operated by the LaGrange County Economic Corporation. Its purpose is to inspire and encourage high school students to think about and even start a new business. Students launched their businesses at the beginning of the school year working with advisors. A panel of regional business instructors then pick a winner from those projects entered in the complete, and that person or group is rewarded with a $5,000 check.
This year’s contest was only days away when area schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the competition was delayed.
Johnston created a nonprofit organization she called GROWTH. Her business is the first nonprofit to win the competition.
GROWTH teaches children food is grown on a farm long before it’s delivered to the grocery store.
Six-mile swim launches inclusiveness fund
CLEAR LAKE — A new fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation will get a boost following a 6-mile swim by Brett Buehrer at Clear Lake Saturday morning.
The children of Brett and Dana Buehrer wanted to do something for diversity on the heels of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement.
It has led to the formation of the Community Inclusiveness Fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation. So far, about $10,000 has been raised and the hope is to grow the fund, fueled in part through pledges per mile for the 6-mile swim, the first official fundraiser for the fund.
“It was kind of in the course of dialoging about how can we matter in this whole movement,” Brett Buehrer said.
“It was really my children.”
Those teens, Madeline, Graeme and Charlotte Buehrer, realized they could have much more impact in Steuben County than their home in suburban New York City so they set out to see how they could do something.
