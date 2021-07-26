Workers from E&B Paving have been going hitting it hard when it comes to the resurfacing of U.S. 20 and in particular the mound around the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument in downtown Angola. A representative with the Indiana Department of Transportation said it was expected that the mound would reopen to traffic today, but it was actually reopened late afternoon on Monday. Resurfacing will continue on the west end of Maumee following completion of the mound. The highway will reopen to divided, one-lane traffic, so motorists can expect some delays. It was hoped that the work around the mound could have been completed on Saturday but the threat of storms canceled those plans. At right, a worker keeps the asphalt mix heated up in order to make sure it bonds with asphalt being spread behind him.

