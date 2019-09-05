ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, will host a Community Health Day on Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The third annual event is free, sponsored by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. Its focus, says a news release, is to help people "begin thinking about ways to keep themselves both physically and mentally active, as well as learn about all of the great services our community has to offer."
There will be various vendors and booths. New this year are two scheduled health care professional panels presentations, one from 11-11:45 a.m. and the other, noon to 12:45 p.m.
Businesses that specialize in health and wellness are invited to set up a booth at no charge. Booth space agreement forms are at the Y or by contacting Kaitlin Kobelak at kaitlin@ymcasteuben.org or 668-3607, ext. 110.
