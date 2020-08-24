HAMILTON — The body of an 18-year-old from Ottawa, Ohio, was recovered at about 9:23 p.m. Sunday from Hamilton Lake by conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Law Enforcement.
Family notification has been made and cause of death is pending autopsy results.
The incident is still under investigation.
At about midnight Saturday, Mason Shuey, 18, entered the water at Hamilton Lake from a boat. Shuey was one of four people on the boat, said Capt. Jet Quillen, of the DNR Division of Law Enforcement. The boat was on the north end of the lake, in an area known as the head of the lake, and was not seen again.
Sunday, shortly after 8 a.m., Steuben County Communications was notified that Shuey was missing.
A short time later, Indiana Conservation Officers started investigating the incident and other emergency personnel responded to assist with the search. Responders searched the lake in the area the boater was last seen utilizing SONAR, aircraft, divers and search and rescue dogs.
Eventually Sunday night, a passing boater saw the body and notified authorities, who made the recovery.
Shuey was found in an area of the lake where the water depth is about 5 feet and was characterized as having heavy weed presence.
Quillen was not able to address why Shuey's disappearance wasn't reported sooner and whether the DNR would seek charges.
"Obviously, (those) questions cannot be answered at this time. The investigation is still ongoing and additional interviews are taking place," Quillen said.
Because the case is still under investigation, Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said he didn't know whether charges would be filed because he has yet to receive the case.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Hamilton Police Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Orland Fire Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and Indiana Search and Response.
