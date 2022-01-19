Police make five arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Tuesday and early Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kaeley K. Auge, 29, of the 1500 block of East Oakland Road, Lansing, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 827 at Pearl Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Eric M. Emerick, 42, of the 500 block of East Maumee Street, arrested on John Street at East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Holly N. Musser, 27, of the 5200 block of South C.R. 600E, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Marcus T. Radhs, 35, of the 200 block of East Carson City Road, Sheridan, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 827 at Pearl Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sean A. Raymond, 39, of the 200 block of Viking Drive, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor criminal conversion.
