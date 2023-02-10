Five people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Damontae R. Burch, 19, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested in the 400 block of North Main Street, Hudson, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Steven G. Gose, 52, homeless, arrested in the 6100 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and a fugitive warrant.
• Brian S. Lake, 39, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Khup L. Nang, 50, of the 1800 block of Griswold Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 9600 block of West C.R. 350N, Orland, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Jamie S. Prater, 34, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor theft.
