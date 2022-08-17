ANGOLA — Steuben County government is bringing together many offices that impact building and development into one software system that may eventually lead to online permitting for such things as building houses.
After working together for months, the Health and Building and Planning departments have been approved for a new software program that will not only make communication between offices more efficient, but it will save the county money in yearly software licensing expenses.
"Going forward, we're actually getting more for less," said Clint Knauer, building and planning director.
On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved moving forward with the program.
The departments coming under one permitting software roof include Health, Building/Planning, Surveyor and Highway. Knauer said the independent Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District could also be added as a user.
What's key about the new system is that offices needed in checking off tasks needing completed in order to get a building permit, for one example, will be able to see what actions have been taken via computer instead of the current process of having the person seeking a permit go from office to office, or in the case of Highway and Steuben Lakes, building to building.
In the instance of the Waste District, the permitting process not only takes shoe leather, but mileage on one's vehicle. About 10 miles separate the county office complex at the Steuben Community Center and the Waste District offices near Flint.
This will also hold true for keeping a checklist of certain inspections that are required along the way.
"Do you feel this is going to simplify the process for the public," asked Commissioner Ken Shelton.
"Yea, I mean, I think there's going to be a learning curve. It's one of those things I know other municipalities are going to do this," Knauer replied.
While it's not going to occur immediately, the prospect of online permitting is particularly attractive for contractors who deal with the county on a regular basis, Knauer said.
In addition, the program will tell users online what inspections they need and could even be set up to send reminders to builders that they need to get their inspections done.
Perhaps one of the future uses is online permitting in a county that Shelton said builders characterize as difficult to do business with.
"We've also talked about going with online permitting, so where people can submit their stuff online. This program we can build into that also," said Jason Armey of the Steuben County Health Department.
Before the system is up and running, there will be many details that need to be worked out, such as how people pay their fees, whether they can do that online, etc.
