BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Some pig that is terrific, radiant and humble comes to the stage this weekend as thespians from Prairie Heights Middle School present “Charlotte’s Web.”
Based on the 1952 novel by E.B. White, the stage adaptation of “Charlotte’s Web” the Panthers are portraying was adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette and stars Mya Wilhelm as Wilbur and Emily McCrea as Charlotte.
McCrea, a seventh-grader is no stranger to the stage, having been in several shows in her years at Prairie Heights.
Charlotte, she said, is a little bit like the character she portrayed last year in “Elf Jr.” that was caring and compassionate.
“She feels compassionate for Wilbur because he’s lonely and needs a friend,” McCrea said. “She decides to help him because she’s afraid he’ll die.”
Movie Charlotte can’t really show physical affection for Wilbur, but McCrea said that’s not the case for her on stage.
“In the movie, she can’t really show her love for Wilbur, but on stage I can hug him,” she said.
Also no stranger to the stage is Wilhelm, as “Charlotte’s Web” makes her fifth theatrical performance.
However, Wilbur also has some firsts for the actress.
She’s never had this many lines, portrayed an animal and she’s never been cast as a male character before.
“It’s definitely more interesting being cast as a boy this time,” Wilhelm said.
She describes Wilbur as a pig that “doesn’t get off to a good start.”
“But my wonderful friend Charlotte saves my life,” Wilhelm said for her character.
Wilbur’s best friend, Fern Arable, is played by Landry Byler.
This is not the fifth-grader’s first show, though it is her first as a middle school student. She was cast in “Elf Jr.” while still in elementary school.
She describes Fern as a sweet, truthful, emotional character.
“She’s also very set in her ways and won’t take no for an answer, kind of like me in real life,” Byler said. “She raises Wilbur and really helps him through life.”
Emily Dorris play fern’s mother, Martha Arable, with this being her largest role to date.
“It’s been terrifying,” Dorris said about the larger role. “I’m so anxious about it.”
She’s not letting that anxiety get the best of her, however, and her nerves didn’t show during dress rehearsal on Monday.
“For me, the best part is when I’m on stage, I’m a different person,” said Dorris. “I get to be free for awhile.”
Tom Severe plays Homer Zuckerman, the farmer that takes in Wilbur after Fern brings her beloved pig to him.
“I saved Wilbur’s life,” Severe said about his character. “He’s the one that gives the pig a home and food. Without Homer, Wilbur would have died.”
Wilbur moves onto the Zuckerman farm and that’s when all of the web-writing magic with Charlotte begins.
Show director Chris Ellert said the show is important to many people.
“This is the first time we will be taking a show as a competition piece to a junior troupe regional, so that makes this show even more exciting,” Ellert said. “I encourage the community to come out and see us perform and to see a childhood classic come to life on stage.”
The show opens Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday has two performances, one at 2 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m., all in the Brice G. Diehl Performing Arts Center at Prairie Heights High School.
Tickets are available now online, http://phtheatre.booktix.com/ and are $8 in advance. Tickets at the door are $10 each.
