WATERLOO — An Ashley teen was killed in an overnight, single-vehicle crash on C.R. 35 near Waterloo after he was ejected from his vehicle after it left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.
Alexander Barnhart, 17, of Ashley was traveling north in the 1900 block of C.R. 35 when his 2006 Dodge Charger left the roadway on the east side. The vehicle then traveled over a raised gravel drive, which caused the vehicle to roll sideways before coming to rest after striking a tree.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, a press release said the officers found a heavily damaged vehicle and Barnhart laying nearby.
Barnhart was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene after lifesaving attempts were made.
Barnhart was a 2021 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Speed is believed to be a factor and Barnhart was not wearing his seat belt. The 2006 Dodge Charger was totaled.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office, Waterloo Fire, Parkview EMS and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
