ANGOLA — The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act is turning heads but is Indiana running behind?
President Joe Biden signed the IRA on Aug. 16 making big steps toward the United States reducing carbon emissions to keep up with the Paris Agreement.
The IRA is going to provide incentives to the people for using operations that focus on renewable energy. Locally and nationally the IRA is promoting green renewable energy and incentivizing the purchases of electric vehicles.
However even with the IRA in place Hoosiers are going to find it increasingly hard to use solar energy.
In the Senate Enrolled Act 309, signed by Gov. Eric Holcolmb, Indiana has removed net metering as an option. Net-metering is the amount of excess energy created by the customer and essentially sold back to the investor-owned utility company.
This is now not an option as of July 1. Residents that had the installation of a net-metering facility or already had one before Jan. 1, 2018, can still participate in net-metering until “the customer removes from the customer’s premise or replaces the net metering facility or July 1, 2047, whichever occurs first.”
The newly signed IRA is working to build an easier way for the average American to afford clean energy.
The incentives that the IRA is giving a $4,000 tax credit for buying a used electric vehicle and $7,500 for buying a new electric vehicle.
There is a residential energy property credit that will extend to the home owners who upgrade their homes to be energy efficient.
“Solar energy has really been predominantly part of the rich because they can afford to buy what we're doing. With this bill, it's driving down the prices and accessibility to the average person to be able to lower their costs. Every time they turn on the TV, every time they jump in their car, every time they do anything, so that's really kind of cool,” said Michael Campo, chief financial officer and managing director of ENTRUST, Angola.
Any credits covered in the IRA can be transferred to another unrelated taxpayer. This credit must be made in cash and is to not be claimed in income or as a deduction. It is only a single transfer and may not be transferred from the secondary recipient.
“The most dramatic change under the inflation Reduction Act is that the parties claiming federal tax credits can transfer tax credits to an unrelated party. All that means is that each array comes with the ability to be able to depreciate and take these credits and drive the cost down to the general masses. So all these credits that the federal government is giving people, what does that mean? That means that the ability to buy or build a solar product is affordable because they're helping offset the cost,” said Campo.
The IRA has also approved $6 million for grants and loan programs for the Advanced Industrial Facilities Deployment Program, which helps reduce the emissions from steel, cement and chemical manufacturing. There has also been $9 million set aside for energy efficient and green energy appliances. This bill will encourage additional domestic manufacturing and lead the United States to be more self-sufficient energy wise.
“For a typical $20,000 rooftop solar installation, tax credits will cut the price by up to $6,000. There are also subsidies for heat pumps, electric stoves and other energy-efficiency projects. The hope is to make all these changes much more affordable for everyday Americans, leading to less reliance on fossil fuels and expanding the market for cleaner energy,” reported German Lopez of The New York Times.
These incentives are great for Americans but Indiana is making it hard to participate in the great incentives.
Hoosiers can still get the energy efficiency or green energy tax credit for their appliances and vehicles but that doesn’t change where the energy is coming from.
With the new incentives, solar rooftop installment would be a way for Hoosiers to lower their carbon footprint and their electrical bills; however, with SEA 309 in action they won’t have the net metering in place to offset their bills. The replacement for net metering is the Excess Distributed Generation policy, which credits solar customers at a much lower rate for any excess energy they create but don’t use and share with their neighbors, or put back into the grid operated by power companies.
Having the incentives should be taking Indiana and the rest of the country to a greener tomorrow but Hoosiers will be charging their electrical cars and efficient appliances with the Indiana Investor-owned utilities that are powered by coal and other nonrenewable resources.
