Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Official charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• David J. Koenig, 62, of the 3800 block of East C.R. 500S, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Beau T. Tagliaferri, 23, of the 1000 block of Merrive Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a charge of felony residential entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.