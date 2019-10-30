ANGOLA — Tuesday was National Cat Day, or so says the internet.
And the internet, which is full of cat groups on social media, cat memes and countless pages for cat rescue and rehabilitation groups, can’t be wrong.
According to nationalcatday.com, Oct. 29 was first established as National Cat Day in 2005 and is a day for cat lovers to “explode the internet” with all things feline. It is also a day to help publicly recognize the number of cats in shelters and rescues looking for loving homes.
That number, at least in Steuben County, is around 200 cats at the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, looking for families to call their own.
Adoptable cats span the color spectrum from orange to gray, calico, black and patched.
Shelter Executive Director Alisa Mills said she encourages people to come and see about adopting their new furry, feline friend.
She also encourages the community to please spay and neuter their cats. A large number of the available cats at the shelter are kittens, as kitten season is still in its prime due to extended warm fall weather.
“I hear a lot that people don’t realize we have our spay and neuter program,” Mills said.
That program is the HOPE For Animals Spay and Neuter Clinic transportation service. Steuben County residents call the shelter ahead of time to get on the list and, when their turn comes they drop off their pet at the shelter, it is transported to the Fort Wayne clinic, spayed or neutered and then brought back to Angola where the owners can pick it up.
The cost is $30 plus an additional $13 for a rabies vaccine unless the owners can provide proof the cat has recently had the rabies shot.
The shelter transports monthly for HOPE For Animals clinic.
For more information on the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County or any of the services offered, visit chssteubencounty.org or call the shelter, 833-2877.
The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County is located at 780 Shelter Lane, Angola.
