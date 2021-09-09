ANGOLA — Jeanna Patterson said she usually leaves meetings of the Steuben County Council unhappy, but not on Thursday.
That’s because Patterson, director of Steuben County Communications, would end up getting funding for two additional 911 dispatchers.
“It would be amazing to have two new people. We could have three people per shift,” Patterson said prior to the 6-1 vote to grant her wish.
Only Councilwoman Ruth Beer voted no, telling Patterson after the vote that she favored hiring one additional dispatcher.
Thursday’s action comes as the county is in a fiscal position to add employees after having tightened the belt in previous years. So far, the council has added five new employees for 2022.
“We’re in a different situation this year where we’re considering hiring more people,” Council President Rick Shipe said.
The county’s target budget is about $32 million, which includes all funds, including those that are not funded by property tax revenue. The general fund was penciled in at about $17.9 million.
The council has met Wednesday and Thursday to craft the 2022 budget. Instead of going at it for a second full day, council members broke before the noon hour on Thursday and are set to return to the table today at 8 a.m. to finish their annual work. The budget’s final adoption will come on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
“Dan, we’re in a new place,” Shipe said as Thursday’s meeting began, addressing Councilman Dan Caruso.
“This is not normal, talking about hiring more people,” Shipe continued.
“Usually we’re asking people, ‘can you spare a person’,” said Councilman Jim Getz.
So far, Steuben Communications has received the most new employees. The others have been granted for the surveyor’s office, prosecutor’s office and public defender’s office (though that new person will not receive benefits).
It was explained during Thursday’s meeting that Communications has to have at minimum two dispatchers per shift, though three was most desirable. Often just to meet the bare minimum people have to be brought in for extra work and earn overtime. Of part-time help is used.
Many times Patterson and assistant director Paula Brown will cover shifts in order to fill the shifts and to allow other staff time off.
Because of the revenue picture — and even knowing the situation could tighten in a couple years when the county has more employee wages to consider — the county has been adding people. A total of nine new employees have been requested across all county departments.
With Communications at a full 12 people — the workforce is currently down one for a total of nine — there’s also the opportunity to cut overtime pay and using part-time labor costs.
“I think if there has ever been a time in the last 10 year’s budget history, now is the time,” Shipe said leading to the vote.
When the budget work began, the council was faced with cutting approximately $780,000 from department requests to bring the budget in line with projected assessed valuation and allowed growth from the state. By the start of Thursday’s session the council had cut about $1.2 million so it had some room to add personnel.
