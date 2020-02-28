ANGOLA — A St. Patrick's Day party for a good cause returns to Chapman's Brewing Company on Saturday, March 14, 6-8 p.m.
Carl Henry, a folk rock singer and song writer known throughout the region, will perform during the celebration — a fundraiser for RISE, which provides skills training for disabled workers from Steuben and DeKalb counties.
Funds raised will be used to update the parking lots at RISE and its residential apartments as well as continuing to enhance RISE's transportation fleet, said Aubrey Hunt, RISE development coordinator.
"The participants and their families taking part in our programs depend on RISE to get them where they are going in our community. Our clients live, work and learn in our neighborhoods," said Crystal Church-Stavitzke, chief program officer for RISE. "They contribute and are an important part of what makes Steuben and DeKalb counties special. Being able to assure their mobility and safety by providing their transportation needs, in collaboration with our local Council On Aging, is a priority for all of us."
Church-Stavitzke said keeping the parking lots in good condition helps with longevity of the vehicles.
Tickets cost $20 and are available at Chapmans, RISE and through the events section of RISE's Facebook page at RiseIncAngola.
Green attire is encouraged. The event will be held at a special location in the RISE brewery and includes an Irish meal.
"I love the friendly folks, both at Angola and at Chapman's, and I look forward to helping RISE help others locally in your community," said Henry, a Detroit native. His musical styling varies from blues to rock, folk and country and he plays both guitar and dobro. Henry has been a favorite on the Detroit music scene for more than 25 years, playing clubs and venues across metro Detroit as well as many other parts of the United States and Canada.
Coupled with his charismatic performance will be an Irish dinner cooked by local RISE supporters Tom and Sandy Sanborn. The ticket includes potato soup, beer cheese and pretzels, Irish stew with soda bread, Irish cream brownies and a pint of Chapman's beer.
