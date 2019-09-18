ANGOLA — It took some 35 days, but the Steuben Community Center elevator is finally working again.
Apparently circuit boards that control the unit that's at the north entrance to the building, 317 S. Wayne St., were the cause of the problem, said Tim Zimmerman of KONE Elevator & Escalator, Fort Wayne, which contracts with Steuben County to maintain the elevator.
"It seemed to be one thing after another after another," Zimmerman told the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday. "At the end of the day, it's up and running."
But reportedly it's running a bit slower than normal.
One problem, it was suggested, the circuit boards in the elevator may have been a bit older than they should have been.
County Attorney Don Stuckey said the county's contract with KONE says the boards are supposed to be replaced ever two years but that may not have happened.
Zimmerman said he would review KONE's contract with the county and the service records to see just how old the previous boards might have been.
Zimmerman did say that it was getting to be the time when the elevator should be overhauled and new equipment be installed to bring the unit up to date.
Certain hard items, like the elevator shaft and possibly the car, would remain. Electronics and other items needed to be modernized.
The elevator was built when the old Angola High School was converted to the Steuben Community Center, which opened in late 1993.
Commissioners told building maintenance Supervisor Gary Fair that he should consider putting into his 2021 budget money to refurbish the elevator. The 2020 budget was just finalized by the Steuben County Council on Sept. 10.
(0) comments
