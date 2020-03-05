ANGOLA — School A-F grades for 2019 were silently released on Wednesday, not long after the state decided to approve a hold-harmless measure that exempts schools from receiving lower grades than 2018.
For school districts serving Steuben County schools, the grades were all unchanged from last year.
“But those results are essentially meaningless thanks to a hold-harmless exemption, which prevents schools’ A-F grade from being lower than in 2018. The state calculated grades using 2018 test scores if the 2019 scores were lower, which was true for the vast majority of schools,” said Chalkbeat Indiana, a non-profit that studies and reports on education issues.
Last year about a third of students passed the English and math parts of the new state standardized test, I-LEARN. Without the exemption, many schools would have received scores in the D-F range.
More schools ended up receiving higher grades and fewer received an F grade, Chalkbeat reported.
Three times in the past five years schools and teachers have been exempted from negative effects of lower scores.
Grades and test scores had been tied to teacher evaluations and therefore pay, but the legislature removed that. The bill that gave teachers a pass is awaiting Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signature.
Multiple F-ratings can trigger state intervention at a school.
Because of the changes, the Indiana Department of Education did not send out a press release announcing the scores.
Here are the local scores, which are unchanged from 2018:
• Fremont Elementary, B; Fremont middle and high schools, A.
• Hamilton Elementary, C; Hamilton High School, B.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County: Angola High School, B; Angola Middle School and all MSD elementaries, C.
• Prairie Heights Elementary, C; Middle School, B; High School, A.
