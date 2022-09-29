ANGOLA – Cowork Steuben at 903 S. Wayne St. opened doors to the first potential clients in Angola at the open house held by Steuben County Economic Development Corporation.
EDC Executive Director Isaac Lee said they had been working to open the space for 10 years, and they are optimistic about its potential impact on Steuben County’s economy.
“Steuben co-work is really about bringing to life an idea that started back in 2012,” said Lee. “Ten years later, 2022, we have achieved that with opening that co-working space.”
Lee said the new facility will allow entrepreneurs, sole proprietors, and single-member LLCs to be able to grow their businesses in their own county, and not take it somewhere else. Prior to implementing the plan, the EDC had identified individuals and entities that might benefit from the undertaking.
Lee said that the research showed that 70% of businesses in Steuben County employ less than 10 people, and that means that “by definition those businesses themselves are sole proprietors, entrepreneurs, and single-member LLCs.”
“Those individuals would benefit from a co-working space — to where they can get away, still do the work, but still be plugged in — would highly benefit from a facility like this,” said Lee.
He added that the space will also allow professional service providers, such as insurance agents and lawyers to collide with entrepreneurs to be able to create additional business relationships, while entrepreneurs will get access to other content creators to build their businesses.
“The whole idea is about making sure that we are providing the right resources for our small entrepreneurs and innovators to create their business right here and never have to go anywhere,” said Lee.
Although the subscriptions are not on sale yet, there is already a list of interested individuals, and people will be able to start subscribing to membership plans after the EDC finalizes software details, Lee said.
Cowork Steuben, said Lee, will function through a membership model, and it will be available for the members 24/7. More details are coming in the next few weeks, but the idea is that it will work as a gym membership with a monthly fee of about or less than $100.
People who will be able to benefit from the space are those who are working from their homes, basements, garages, coffee shops, and offices pursuing their second career or side hustles, said Lee.
“No offense to a coffee shop environment but generally it’s really loud, it’s hard to have a conversation with potential clients or another entrepreneur trying to build your business,” he said.
Subscription will include 700–800-megawatt hotspot, 67-person conference room access with TV amenities, and a podcast space “to be able to do digital assets and content building,” said Lee.
He added that the EDC is exploring partnerships with the local coffee shops to do “some sort of rotation.” Lee said that options to have their own coffee for the visitors will also be available.
Steuben County EDC Executive Director said that along with the stakeholders already involved in the project, the co-work will open the doors to other types of organizations and other individuals “that may just need a space to collide with these services.”
“So, we could see it branch out into other professional services like lawyers and CPAs that may want to have regular hours here so that they could collide with potential new clients,” said Lee.
One of the aims of the project, he stressed, is to encourage small business development within Steuben County, having businesses “having business hours essentially within Steuben County” and prevent them from leaving to larger places like Fort Wayne, and help residents avoid “driving down to Fort Wayne to get the same service.”
