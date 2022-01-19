Sixteen people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made over the weekend and on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jaime P. Andres, 24, of the 700 block of East Gilmore Street, arrested at the intersection of Broad and Gilmore streets on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license.
• Zachary E. Ashbrook, 26, of the 700 block of Shawnee Drive, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Abel Caixba Abrajan, 29, of the 200 block of North Superior Street, arrested on Metz Road near Old S.R. 1 on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license.
• Anthony R. Clark, 18, of the 3600 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 827 near Harcourt Road on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Austin R. German, 22, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested in the 700 block of Shawnee Drive on misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct.
• Elizabeth N. Gutierrez, 39, of the 00 block of West Second Street, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 near C.R. 300W on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Carrie M. Hayes, 30, of the 1100 block of Southerly Point, Fort Wayne, arrested at the intersection of S.R. 727 and S.R. 127 on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Casey L. Heller, 32, of the 6800 block of West C.R. 100S, arrested at the intersection of C.R. 400S and C.R. 400N on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Randy L. Heltzel Jr., 28, of the 4500 block of Willard Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Fred J. Holst, 26, of the 5600 block of Bearcreek Path, Auburn, arrested in the 500 block of Regency Court on a charge of felony intimidation.
• Chad W. Kiser, 48, of the 100 block of Lane 101, Long Beach Lake, Fremont, arrested in the 1400 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Jose I. Romero, 39, of the 900 block of Louis Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the intersection of C.R. 100N and Landis Road on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Khallid L. Short, 27, of the 800 block of Stevenson Street, arrested at the intersection of Industrial Drive and Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Aaron J. Sylvia, 40, of the 7200 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 800 block of West C.R. 275N on two charges of felony battery and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• James D. Volland Jr., 18, of the 400 block of South Superior Street, arrested on S.R. 827 at Harcourt Road on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Seth M. Wiseman, 27, of the 700 block of Shawnee Drive, arrested at home on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
