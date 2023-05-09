From Staff reports
ANGOLA — Angola High School presented its annual awards to seniors in a program held Monday.
Following, in alphabetical order, are the scholarships and awards presented by student for the class of 2023:
• Summer Allen: Trine University: Discovery Award, Trine University: Dean’s Education Scholarship
• Jack Archbold: National Honor Society Stole
• Samantha Armey: Angola Professional Firefighters Union Local 3962 Scholarship, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Savannah Bailey: Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship, National Honor Society Stole, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Alec Bixler: Indiana University-South Bend: Academic Scholarship
• Josephine Bonifay: American Legion Post 31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship, University of Indianapolis: Bohn Chemistry Scholarship, University of Indianapolis: Distinguished Lugar Scholarship, University of Indianapolis: Presidential Student Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Lillian Bostwick: Steuben County Community Foundation: Mandel & Lauretta Abrahamer Memorial Scholarship, SCCF: Trois Wagner Wilson Nursing Scholarship, Southwest Baptist University: SBU Academic Scholarship
• Isabella Budak: SCCF: Doris & Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship, SCCF: Leonard & Barbara Sheffield Scholarship, SCCF: Leon Huss Memorial Scholarship, Tri Kappa Merit Scholarship, Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship, Purdue University: Presidential Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Taylor Byrne: SCCF: Angola Rotary Club Scholarship, AHS Academic Achievement Award, Steven F. Grill Memorial Scholarship, IUPUI: IUPUI Pledge Grant, Lindsey Call, SCCF: Giles F & Rose A Heroy Scholarship for Teaching, SCCF: John Fiandt Scholarship, SCCF: Harry W & Shirley L Kelley Scholarship, SCCF: Susie Poor Memorial Teaching Scholarship, American Legion Post 31 Good Citizenship Award, Trine University: Teacher Education Chair Tuition Scholarship, Trine University: Scholarship Day Award, Trine University: Dean’s Education Scholarship, Trine University: Dual Enrollment Grant, National Honor Society Stole
• Lillian Cartwright: Trine University: University Scholarship
• Allison Christman: Fremont American Legion Post 257 Scholarship, SDI Scholarship,
• Kady Conrad: ACTA Scholarship, Indiana Tech: Achievement Award
• Vaughn Cooper, Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship, Trine University: Legacy Scholarship, Trine University: Dual Enrollment Grant, National Honor Society Stole
• Madalyn Cruz: College Board: Big Future Scholarship
• Madison Dailey: SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship, SCCF: Fourever Friends 2011 Memorial Scholarship, Tri Kappa Merit Scholarship, Kiwanis Club 101 Lakes Angola Scholarship, Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship, Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, Student Council Scholarship, University of St. Francis: Presidential Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Zoey Darby: Trine University: Dean’s Scholarship, Trine University: Dean’s Psychology Scholarship, Trine University: Dual Enrollment Grant
• David Ernst: Trine University: Discovery Award
• Jaelyn Fee: University of St. Francis: Trustees’ Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole, French Honor Cords, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Sienna Fee: SCCF: Ed Haas Memorial Scholarship, SCCF: Heart of the Arts Scholarship, SCCF: Betty P Goranson Music Scholarship, SCCF: Tara Lynne Arnold Memorial Scholarship, Western Michigan University: Bronco Merit Scholarship, Western Michigan University: Music Scholarship, National Honor Society Stole
• Eduarda Ferraz Agi: National Honor Society Stole
• Carol Franco: Trine University: Dean’s English Tuition Scholarship, Trine University: Music Activity Award, Trine University: Discovery Award
• Paige Franz: Bethel University: Academic Scholarship, Bethel University: Freedom of Choice Grant, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Rylan Gebhart: SCCF: Angola Rotary Club Scholarship, SCCF: Oaken Bucket IU-PU Scholarship
• Major Green: Indiana University: Provost Scholarship
• Mason Gruner: AKL Scholarship, Central Michigan University: Maroon and Gold Merit Recognition Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Aliyah Hall: Trine University: Dean’s Scholarship, Trine University: Legacy Scholarship
• Brea Harris: Grace College: McClain Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Carter Heifner: Indiana Tech: Business Scholarship
• Braden Helman: Trine University: University Scholarship
• Ava Herbert: Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship, Trine University: Dean’s Education Scholarship
• Landon Herbert: Bethel University: Bethel Award, Bethel University: Freedom of Choice Grant, Bethel University: Missionary Church Award
• Gracynn Hinkley: SCCF: Sylvia E Jackson Scholarship — MSD, Marian University: Academic Scholarship, National Honor Society Stole, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Jonah Homan: Indiana Tech: Academic Achievement Award, Indiana Tech: Indiana Partnership Grant
• Sophia Hoover: SCCF: Ellen Eberhardt Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society Stole
• Harrison Hulbert: Butler University: Jordan College of the Arts Award, Butler University: Academic Scholarship, Purdue University: Chancellor’s Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Payton Hulliberger: Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
• Sam Hutchins: Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship, Tri-State Gymnastics Scholarship, FIST Senior Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Reeves Johnson: American Legion Post 31 Good Citizenship Award
• Eleanore Knauer: Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship, AHS Academic Achievement Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Rosie Knauer: Angola Kids League: AKL Scholarship, ACTA Scholarship, Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship
• Avery Knox: SCCF: Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, P.E.O. Star Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Erica Krohn: SCCF: Angola Rotary Club Scholarship
• Josh Kunkle: American Legion Post 31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship, Manchester University: Dean’s Scholarship
• Alyssa Kyle: Angola Kids League: AKL Scholarship, American Legion Post 31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship, Nathan Deahl Inspirational Student Scholarship, Indiana Tech: Indiana Partnership Grant, Indiana Tech: Achievement Award, Indiana Tech: High School Credits Scholarship, National Honor Society Stole
• Jamie Lanam: Western Michigan University: Brown and Gold Award
• Jake Land: DAR Good Citizen Award Winner (AHS and Steuben County), National Honor Society Stole
• Oscar Llanito: Trine University: University Scholarship
• Virginia Luna: University of St. Francis: Trustees’ Scholarship, University of St. Francis: Catholic Scholarship, University of St. Francis: Accepted Students’ Scholarship, National Honor Society Stole, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Kameron Marple: SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship, SCCF: Gerald J Seagly Scholarship – MSD, SCCF: Gene Wenzel Memorial Scholarship, SCCF: Gene E Kalb Student Scholarship, American Legion Post 31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship, University of Alabama: National Recognition Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, NECC All-Academic Team, National Honor Society Stole
• Alex Meyer: University of Indianapolis: Presidential Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Ethan Miller: Angola Kids League: AKL Scholarship
• Cierra Miller: Top Ten Percent Award
• Jacque Miller: SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship, SCCF: Joseph & Marie Halper Scholarship, Tri Kappa Merit Scholarship, AHS Academic Achievement Award, Liberty University: Middle America Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole, French Honor Cords
• Brayden Mowery: High School Heisman School Winner
• Wyatt Pearson: National Honor Society Stole, French Honor Cords
• Gracie Pelliccia: SCCF: Lakeland Marine Retailers Association Scholarship, Tri Kappa Merit Scholarship, Purdue University: Presidential Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Taylor Post: Indiana State University: Honors Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award
• McKenna Powers: St. Mary’s College: Madeleva Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Macy Price: AHS Academic Achievement Award, Trine University: Discovery Award
• Katelynn Ritter: SCCF: Angola Rotary Club Scholarship, SCCF: Moody Goodale Scholarship, SCCF: Dr. J Glenn Radcliffe Memorial Scholarship, Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, Nathan Deahl Inspirational Student Scholarship, Trine/AHS Tuition Scholarship
• Emily Rodriguez: SCCF: Alfred R & Joyce E Gutstein Nursing Scholarship, SCCF: John & Rita Crimmins Health Occupations Scholarship, SCCF: Don & Eileen Fulton Nursing Scholarship, SCCF: Glen, Vera & Estel Sewell Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship, ACTA Scholarship, Student Council Scholarship, Angola Professional Firefighters Union Local 3962 Scholarship, American Legion Post 31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship, University of St. Francis: Presidential Scholarship, University of St. Francis: Catholic Scholarship, University of St. Francis: Accepted Student Scholarship, American Red Cross Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, High School Heisman School Winner, National Honor Society Stole, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Nicole Rodriguez: SCCF: Northeast Indiana Business and Professional Women’s Scholarship, Tri Kappa Merit Scholarship, Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship, AHS Academic Achievement Award, Indiana University: Provost Scholarship, Indiana University: Fry Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, NECC All-Academic Team, National Honor Society Stole
• Nora Sanborn: Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship, Western Michigan University: Bronco Merit Scholarship
• Danny Santoyo: Trine University: University Scholarship
• Maleah Sears: National Honor Society Stole
• Jordan Sheets: Valparaiso University: Beacon Scholarship, Hanover University: Dean’s Scholarship
• Ashton Smith: Trine University: Trustee Scholarship
• Lucy Smith: Ball State University: Presidential Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award, National Honor Society Stole
• Tyrah Stillman: National Honor Society Stole, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Caleb Sturges: American Legion Post 31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship
• Hudhaifa Tariq: Trine University: Diversity Scholarship, Trine University: University Scholarship, Trine University: Legacy Scholarship
• Emma Temple: Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, SCCF: Angola Rotary Club Scholarship
• Catherine Tirador-Alva: Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship, Indiana Wesleyan University: Faculty Scholarship, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Ashley Villa-Romero: Trine University: University Scholarship, McDonald’s: Archways to Opportunities Scholarship
• Shay Voigt: Angola Professional Firefighters Union Local 3962 Scholarship, SDI Scholarship
• Michael Votaw: Trine University: Discovery Award
• Audrey Wilkinson: Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, Univertical LLC: Academic Scholarship, National Honor Society Stole, Health Sciences Honor Cord
• Braeden Wright: Indiana University: Provost Scholarship, Top Ten Percent Award
• Shayla Wymer: Trine University: Dean’s Scholarship
• Josiah Young: Bethel University: Bethel University Award
