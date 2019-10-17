Photo was of one of three Trine men's hockey teams
ANGOLA — The Trine University men's hockey team featured in a photograph in Thursday's Herald Republican was the university's American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 2 team. Trine has three men’s hockey teams on campus — NCAA Division III, ACHA D2 and ACHA D3.
We regret any confusion this may have caused.
