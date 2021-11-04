ANGOLA — A major annual fundraiser for Steuben County United Way offered the nearly 300 women attending both the lunch and dinner event a chance to win one of the more than 60 designer purses, handbags or backpacks — all overflowing with gifts ranging from special event tickets to hand lotions — in a raffle Thursday at the Steuben County Event Center.
Each year the community-oriented nonprofit’s Power of the Purse fundraiser draws purse lovers from across Steuben County, representing their employer or company, to raise local program funding for women and children-based initiatives.
“Proceeds from this year will be applied to women and children-based services in Steuben County,” said Steuben County United Way’s Executive Director Jessica Brodock. “These agencies are unselected at this point, as they apply for funds through our regular grant cycle beginning in February.”
Last year’s Power of the Purse provided funding at Women In Transition, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation shelter in Angola; TLC House, Indiana, a domestic abuse treatment center in Angola; the Bowen Center, a mental health clinic; and the Steuben County Literacy Coalition, which provides educational opportunities mainly for children.
“Power of the Purse is one of my favorite events,” said Brodock. “The energy of the room and the social atmosphere is so much fun.”
As advocates of education, income, health and other nonprofits, the United Way partners with various local agencies to offer funding as a way to significantly impact its goal of providing long-term solutions through engagement and empowerment.
Partner agencies receive funding from Steuben County United Way to make significant impacts through long-term solutions; engaging and empowering people in our community to make life better for all. Local nonprofit agencies that provide human services with education, health and income can apply for grant funding at unitedwaysteuben.org.
Local partnering agencies include: Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boomerang Backpacks, Bowen Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA, Catholic Charities, Easterseals/RISE, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Steuben County Council on Aging, Steuben County Literacy Coalition, TLC House, Turning Point Shelter, Well Child Clinic, Women In Transition and YMCA of Steuben County.
The 2021 Power of the Purse presenting sponsors were Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Farmers State Bank and the table sponsors were Bowen Center, Bill’s Professional Towing and Repair, Cardinal IG Company — Fremont, Miller Poultry, SOS Service, Wagler and Associates Inc., Powerscreen Michiana, Preferred Inc., Trine University and First Call Towing and Recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.