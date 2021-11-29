STEUBEN COUNTY — Prairie Heights Community Schools will be accepting donations through Thursday for its annual We Care Christmas Food Drive.
At the end of the week, the elementary school’s fourth grade Leadership Team will package the items collected, which will then be distributed to nearly 100 district families in need.
Items being collected include coffee, tea and hot cocoa; rice; macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and lasagna noodles, cake, muffin, potato, pancake and dry soup mixes, hamburger helper, cereal, snack crackers, small bags of candy, cookies, canned vegetables, fruit and meats.
The district is also accepting personal hygiene items and paper products such as paper towels, napkins, toothpaste, body and hand soap and shampoo.
Contact the district office at 351-3214 for additional drop-off information. The schools are located at 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange.
Food items, as well as gently used clothing, furniture and household items can also be donated to Project Help of Steuben County.
Accepted during regular business hours only — Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at 711 E. Harcourt Road, Angola — items that are smaller in size should be placed in a sealed garbage bag prior to delivery.
Due to volunteer safety issues, any items left outside of the building before or after regular business hours will be discarded.
With the Christmas season in full swing, food pantries and other low income resource organizations across the United States are experiencing an influx in community need.
Like food pantries and food banks, the Salvation Army serves its community with holiday food distribution along with its other well known programs like bell ringers.
According to information released by the the Salvation Army earlier this month, in state of Indiana, the organization anticipates it will provide around 10,000 meals or food boxes and over 80,000 gifts to families in need.
Food pantries across Steuben County accepting donations.
• Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., Angola, provides food distribution every Tuesday from 9–11 a.m. and 3:30–5:30 p.m. Items can be donated during church business hours. Contact the church at 665-3914 for additional information.
• Bagged food items are provided on a monthly basis at Fremont Community Church, 601 N. Coldwater Road, Fremont, and can be picked up the first Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. or the third Tuesday of the month from 5–7 p.m. To donate, contact the church at 495-4122.
• Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Main St., Pleasant Lake, provides food every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations are always welcome. Contact the church at 475-1722 for more information.
Also serving those in need on a monthly basis is Project Help of Steuben County, the food pantry is open on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Project Help’s Christmas meal distribution will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Earlier that day, Miller Poultry personnel will be delivering chicken products for the distribution.
