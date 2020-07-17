ANGOLA — A virtual 4-H fair does not compare to the days spent at the fairgrounds.
But, for the 24 seniors finishing their Steuben County 4-H experience this year, an online fair marks completion. After projects were submitted, the fair was essentially over for exhibitors. Everything has been compiled into slide shows that will be rolled out over the next six days.
In May, the Steuben County 4-H Fair Board decided to have a virtual fair due to the many requirements to avoid the spread of COVID-19 that were required by Purdue Extension, which oversees Indiana’s 4-H program. In some neighboring counties, live animal shows are being conducted; rules during this pandemic year include social distancing, frequent sanitation and face masks.
The virtual option allowed 4-Hers to exhibit using photographs of their entries along with documentation submitted online.
“It has been harder than previous years to motivate myself to do what needs to be done,” said 2020 Angola High School graduate Sydney Craig. “However, at the same time doing the photos and preparing for the photos was easier. Instead of keeping an animal clean all week I cleaned them once and was done. The photos were also less stressful than an actual show because you could take your time and weren’t in a hurry to get to the ring.”
A big part of 4-H is family, and Sydney — the daughter of Derek and Karan Craig — said her experience still included plenty of quality family time.
“While the photos weren’t the same as going into the ring, I still looked forward to them because they were the closest I could get to an actual show. Plus, my dad and I had a lot of fun with it,” Sydney said.
The fair started today with opening ceremonies. Daily features can be viewed online at puext.in/steubenfair2020.
Seniors were honored during the opening ceremonies — for some, wrapping up 10 years of projects. Over the years, Sydney has exhibited goats, turkeys, rabbits, started calves and archery.
Sydney said that, for her, some of the best memories of her tenure were “the simple moments.”
”I love winning just as much as the next person and I have great memories from some of my hardest victories. Yet, when I look back the moments that make me smile the most are the simple ones,” she said. “For example, the cool mornings when we are groggy, dressed in hoodies, and the animals are just waking up — or helping a friend wash their animals. Those are the moments that I think back on and smile.”
This fall, Sydney will start her freshman year at Purdue University, majoring in animal science. Her experience with 4-H has taught her perseverance, she said, making even the most difficult tasks possible.
Fair Schedule
Today
10 a.m. — Opening ceremonies, Achievement winner announced
Noon — Static exhibits presented and results released
2 p.m. — Dog show
5 p.m. — Poultry show
Saturday, July 18
10 a.m. — Swine show
Noon — Rabbit show
2 p.m. — Dairy show
5 p.m. — Message from Miss Steuben County
Sunday, July 19
Noon — Fashion revue and verbal communication
2 p.m. — Horse and pony equitation, horsemanship and speedmanship
5 p.m. — Dairy feeder steer, beef feeder, dairy steer and beef shows
Monday, July 20
10 a.m. — Started calf show
Noon — Cat and kitten show
2 p.m. — Horse and pony showmanship
5 p.m. — Sheep show
Tuesday, July 21
10 a.m. — Goat show
2 p.m. — Horse and pony speed show
5 p.m. — Message from Steuben County Commissioners and 4-H Fair sponsors
Wednesday, July 22
10 a.m. — Message from 4-H Fair Board members
2 p.m. — Sneak Peek: Behind the Scenes Look into the Making of a Virtual 4-H Fair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.